Salang confirmed as PRS president after Sikie decides against contest

KUCHING, April 20 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) acting president Datuk Joseph Salang will take over the helm of the party, succeeding the late Tan Sri James Masing who died of heart complications last year, the party’s Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan confirmed tonight.

He said vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who previously submitted his nomination paper to contest for the post at PRS triennial delegates meeting (TDM) starting tomorrow, has decided not to proceed with the challenge.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, and Salang, the former Julau MP, were the only two party leaders who submitted their nomination papers to the party headquarters.

“The party’s supreme council has made a decision that there should not be any contest for all posts in the party,” Snowdan told the Malay Mail.

He said the supreme council has decided that Salang should take over the presidency for the next three-year term and all party members must respect that decision.

“After the term has ended in three years’ time, any party members can contest for any post they want,” he said.

“Our main concern is that the contest for all the posts at this TDM will disrupt the party’s preparation for the coming general election,” he said, adding that it will lead to the leadership crisis and weaken the party as what was happened to Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) before.

PRS was formed after PBDS was deregistered following a prolonged leadership crisis.

Snowdan said Salamaju assemblyman Datuk Majang Renggie, who is also the state deputy minister of infrastructure and port development, will also be the new deputy president.

He added Sikie, who is also the state minister in the Premier’s Department, will remain as one of the four vice presidents of the party.

He said there will also be no contest for the ordinary seats of the supreme council.

Snowdan said he will be returned unopposed as the party’s Youth chief after Murum assemblyman Chupkai Ugon decided to withdraw his candidacy.

PRS Women chief Datuk Doris Brodie will be returned unopposed to the post as her name was the only one received by the party headquarters to contest for the post.

PRS will hold its TDM from April 21 to 24 in Sibu.