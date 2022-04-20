Education Ministry’s refusal to attend meeting called by Parliament disrespectful to Malaysians, says Maszlee

The former education minister said refusing a summon by the Parliament for a meeting on the issue is disrespectful to the public, and suggested that it has something to hide. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 20 — Parliamentary Education Select Committee president Maszlee Malik has expressed disappointment today over the refusal of the Education Ministry to cooperate in clarifying issues involving the Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) listening paper.

The former education minister said refusing a summon by the Parliament for a meeting on the issue is disrespectful to the public, and suggested that it has something to hide.

“The Parliamentary Education Select Committee has received many complaints related to the matter and requested that the issue of recurring questions for session one and session two of SPM Listening Test papers which has caused concern among the people be brought to Parliament.

“The Committee has decided to bring it to the meeting session today (April 20). Unfortunately, after the letter of request was issued by the Dewan Rakyat, the Ministry through their representatives refused to attend,” said Maszlee in a statement here.

He added that no matter the reason given by the ministry, their absence was not rational from the position of the Parliament, and disrespectful of the public’s voices who are seeking a clarification from the ministry.

“This disappointment will only cause the people more doubt that the ministry is hiding something,” he said.

“The refusal of the ministry to attend the meeting also creates a perception that they are afraid of facing the Parliament and not professional in carrying out their responsibilities.”

On April 9, Pakatan Harapan Education Committee slammed the education minister for failing to take seriously the education process during the Covid-19 pandemic, after a test in the second session of the 2021 SPM examinations was found to be recycled.

Maszlee was among the Pakatan Harapan Education Committee members who questioned why the Malaysian Examination Board did not provide a new test as it had done in previous years’ examinations.

The current Education Minister is Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, of which Maszlee was also a member before he quit the party following the switch of power to Perikatan Nasional. Maszlee is now with PKR.