Sarawak’s Telbina inks MoU with China company to complete ‘sick projects’

KUCHING, April 19 — Sarawak company, Telbina Technology Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s CSCEC Strait Construction and Development Co Ltd to complete delayed or problematic projects dubbed “sick projects” in the state.

The MoU was witnessed by the Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Office, Datuk John Sikie Tayai while Telbina Technology Sdn Bhd was represented by its chairman Datuk Rahman Lariwoo and managing director Jerriface Mason.

Meanwhile, CSCEC Strait Construction and Development was represented by CSCEC Strait (Malaysia) Construction And Development Sdn Bhd deputy general manager Tiana Lin and executive director Jiang Yin Gui.

According to Rahman, his team has already identified several “sick projects” in the state that the China company can help the Sarawak government to complete.

“We do not have the details (of the projects), but we see there are a lot of infrastructure projects that are delayed (implementation) now and are affecting the people, especially those in rural areas,” he added. — Bernama