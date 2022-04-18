Maybank reports disruption to debit card system, slowdowns to apps and web services

Malaysia’s largest bank made the announcement on social media. It did not provide a timeline for when the affected services would be restored. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) notified its customers today that their debit cards would be unusable temporarily while its website and standalone apps were also facing service delays.

Malaysia’s largest bank made the announcement on social media. It did not provide a timeline for when the affected services would be restored.

“Kindly be informed that debit card usage is temporarily unavailable, and we are currently experiencing intermittent slowness on MAE app, M2U MY app and Maybank2u web,” Maybank posted on its social media platforms this evening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

At approximately 6.15pm, Maybank said all its affected services had been restored.

Today’s disruption is the second major outage to Maybank’s debit card network and online services this year.

On January 16, the bank experienced a technical issue that prevented access to its web and mobile services, ATM network, branch banking and debit card systems.