Maybank outage: ATMs, self-service terminals, debit card and branch banking services are unavailable

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Maybank has updated at 4.58pm that all of its banking channels are now back to normal.

#MBBAlert Dear valued customers,



Kindly be informed that you may now perform your banking services on all our channels as they are back to normal.



Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and continuous support. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) January 17, 2022

Maybank is currently having a major outage which affects most of its banking services both online and offline. Besides its website and mobile applications, Maybank has updated that its ATMs, self-service terminals (SSTs) are unavailable as well.

In addition, branch banking and debit card usage are also listed as temporarily unavailable as well. From the looks of it, it appears that Maybank credit cards are currently not affected.

#MBBAlert Dear valued customers,



Kindly be informed that the following services are temporarily unavailable:

- Maybank2u web and mobile banking services

- ATMs and Self Service Terminals (SSTs)

- Branch banking

- Debit card usage — Maybank (@MyMaybank) January 17, 2022

Maybank has tweeted that any inconvenience is regretted and they are rectifying the issue as soon as possible. At approximately 3pm this afternoon, Maybank announced that it was having an intermittent issue that affected its Maybank2u website, M2U, and MAE application. The last major unscheduled interruption for its online banking services was reported in December last year. — SoyaCincau