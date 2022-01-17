Malay Mail

Maybank outage: ATMs, self-service terminals, debit card and branch banking services are unavailable

Monday, 17 Jan 2022 04:58 PM MYT

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Maybank has updated at 4.58pm that all of its banking channels are now back to normal.

 

 

Maybank is currently having a major outage which affects most of its banking services both online and offline. Besides its website and mobile applications, Maybank has updated that its ATMs, self-service terminals (SSTs) are unavailable as well.

In addition, branch banking and debit card usage are also listed as temporarily unavailable as well. From the looks of it, it appears that Maybank credit cards are currently not affected.

 

 

Maybank has tweeted that any inconvenience is regretted and they are rectifying the issue as soon as possible. At approximately 3pm this afternoon, Maybank announced that it was having an intermittent issue that affected its Maybank2u website, M2U, and MAE application. The last major unscheduled interruption for its online banking services was reported in December last year. — SoyaCincau

