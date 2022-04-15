Indonesian Embassy urges cops to continue probe into enforced disappearance of Joshua Hilmy, wife

Ruth Hilmy's sister, Ram Ram Elisabeth Sitepu holding a picture of Ruth and her husband Joshua Hilmy during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Indonesian Embassy today reportedly called for Malaysian police to step up their investigation into missing couple Joshua Hilmy and Ruth Sitepu, after a

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) inquiry found the previous investigation to have been insufficient.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the embassy called for the Malaysian government to comply with Suhakam’s recommendations to conduct a “thorough investigation and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice”.

“We urge the Malaysian government not to rest until the case is solved as Ruth’s family and members of the public deserve to know the truth,” the embassy was quoted as saying.

The news portal also quoted Ruth’s siblings, Ram Ram Elisabeth and Iman Sitepu, as saying: “If she is indeed dead, please return her remains to us. It is the only right, decent thing to do”.

Earlier today, Suhakam was reported as saying that the Hilmys were likely victims of an enforced disappearance, with the “acquiescence” of the police.

Suhakam’s inquiry, overseen by a three-man panel that was led by former judge Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus, surmised that authorities failed to investigate the case “diligently and seriously” and had hampered the progress of the investigation.

However, it said that there was no evidence to show that “agents of the state” were involved in the Hilmys’ abduction.

The Hilmys were reported missing on March 6, 2017 but news reports said they were last seen nearly four months earlier on November 30, 2016.

Hishamudin reportedly linked the couple’s enforced disappearance to Joshua’s proselytisation of Christianity to Muslims in Malaysia as well as sensitive posts on social media.

Joshua was born a Muslim but had converted to Christianity in Singapore, in 2003.