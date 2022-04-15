EC: Review of March supplementary electoral roll now open

The Supplementary Electoral Roll for March 2022 (DPT BLN3/2022) is now open for review. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for March 2022 (DPT BLN3/2022) which was verified yesterday (April 14) and gazetted today, is now open for review, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said that the review of DPT BLN3/2022 is open for 30 days from today until May 14.

He added that the DPT BLN3/2022 contained the names of 40,543 citizens aged 18 and above in the period 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters, 12,286 registered voters who changed constituencies and 5,019 registered who changed status or category of voters.

The EC, he said, provided five methods for reviewing DPT BLN3/2022, namely through the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

Apart from that, it can also be checked through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my; the MySPR Semak mobile app; and the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“The EC calls on citizens aged 18 and above in March this year and any registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or change of status to check their particulars in DPT BLN3/2022.

“If they find their names are not listed in DPT BLN3/2022, they can make a claim by filling in Form C online via an application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or come to the relevant State Election Office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said apart from that, registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D and go to the State Election Office concerned.

Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the State Election Office portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day throughout the review period for DPT BLN3/2022.

For any inquiries on DPT BLN3/2022 review, the public can visit the EC official portal or call the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any State Election Office. — Bernama