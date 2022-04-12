Battle for PKR’s veep posts getting hotter with 18 candidates vying for three seats

According to a report, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin Shamsul submitted his nomination at 11.46pm last night. — Picture by Zurairi AR

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — There will be a crowded 18-cornered fight for the PKR vice-presidency 2022/2025 term after a last minute addition late last night by the party’s information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

News portal The Vibes today reported Shamsul submitting his nomination at 11.46pm last night — 13 minutes before nominations closed at 11.59pm.

The 18 candidates vying for the four posts of vice-president include Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is also the state PKR chairman, and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and its state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Others are incumbent Chang Lih Kang, PKR communications director and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Wanita PKR chief and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, PKR chief organising secretary and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and former Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Also in the fray are former Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran, Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai, former Kapar MP G. Manivannan, Sentosa assemblyman G Gunaraj.

Rounding out the candidates are Terengganu PKR chairman Azan Ismail, former vice-president Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, former vice-head of PKR Youth (AMK) S. Thiban, Chuah assemblyman Datuk Michael Yek Diew Ching and Bukit Selambau assemblyman R. Summugam.

Among the three incumbent vice-presidents, Chua Tian Chang, better known as Tian Chua is not defending his post.

Rafizi Ramli will be vying for the deputy president’s post against incumbent secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail while Nurul Izzah Anwar resigned as vice-president in 2018.

Nominations for PKR’s central leadership council posts closed yesterday with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim retaining his seat for the second time unchallenged.

For the first time, the PKR election process is being conducted in a hybrid manner involving physical presence and online filing through its ADIL application introduced on February 28.

Online voting will be conducted from May 18 to 20 while in-person voting will be held from May 13 to 17.