Johor DAP’s Chin Tong calls for release of party colleague Murugan detained under Sedition Act

JOHOR BARU, April 11 — Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong today called for the Sedition Act 1948 to be repealed, calling it “an oppressive law that has no place in Malaysian democracy”.

His comments came after police detained fellow DAP member S Murugan under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 earlier today.

“I was informed that on April 11, at around midnight, Murugan, a DAP member in Paloh, was detained by the police under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948,” said Liew in a statement issued here today.

“Murugan should not be detained under the Sedition Act. Johor DAP reiterates its stance that the Sedition Act should be repealed as it is an oppressive law that has no place in Malaysian democracy.

“Our country already has enough laws that can deal with matters of freedom and free speech.”

He was responding to reports that Murugan, a 43-year-old Paloh DAP campaign worker, was picked up by police at his house in Paloh at around midnight today and taken to Johor Baru.

Liew, who was also recently appointed as Johor Opposition Leader, explained that events were allegedly triggered by a post on Murugan’s personal Facebook page ahead of the recently concluded Johor state election.

“This morning, the Johor Baru Magistrates’ Court allowed a remand application for three days against him for investigation purposes.

“Johor DAP calls on the public to stand in solidarity with Murugan. We will also provide pro bono legal assistance to help him deal with this situation,” said the Perling assemblyman.

Earlier, Johor DAP vice-chief Sheikh Omar Bagharib Ali told Malaysiakini that Murugan had been detained because a police report was lodged against him in Iskandar Puteri.

He was reported as saying that the investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 was in connection with a Facebook post that allegedly encouraged Indians not to vote for MIC.