Three-year-old boy’s foot gets stuck in escalator at mall in Putrajaya

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department personnel working to rescue a three-year-old boy whose foot became lodged in an escalator at a shopping mall in Putrajaya April 10, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Dept

PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — A three-year-old boy had to endure pain for almost an hour after his right foot became lodged in an escalator at a shopping mall, here today.

In the 1.30pm incident, the victim, Muhammad Hayden Mohd Hussairi was said to have taken the escalator down from the second floor with his parents when his right foot suddenly got caught in the side of the moving escalator.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis said seven firemen from the Cyberjaya fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.48pm.

“The victim’s foot was extricated half-an-hour later and he was taken to the Serdang Hospital for further treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A witness who only wanted to be identified as Nurul said she heard a loud scream and saw a boy had his foot stuck in the escalator.

“Fortunately, someone quickly pressed the emergency button to stop the escalator. The toddler cried for almost one hour before the fire and rescue department came to extricate his foot,” she said.

A Bernama check at the location found the management of the shopping mall had closed off the escalator to visitors. — Bernama