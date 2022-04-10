CovidNow: Almost 16 million adults in Malaysia given Covid-19 booster dose

A nurse prepares the Covid-19 booster dose jab at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), January 5, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A total of 15,915,493 individuals or 67.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 22,956,764 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,233,706 or 98.8 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,859,026 individuals or 91.9 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination while 2,960,123 or 95.1 per cent received at least one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 104,250 children, aged five to 11, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) while 1,363,134 individuals or 38.4 per cent of the group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 40,792 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 6,401 as first doses, 27,716 as second doses and 6,675 as booster doses bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,180,021.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 21 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Johor recording the highest number at four cases followed by Kedah, Pahang and Selangor with three cases each.

Apart from that, Perak and Sarawak recorded two cases each while Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur with one case each. — Bernama