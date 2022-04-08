SRC appeal: Najib must file application for Queen’s Counsel by end-May, confirms DPP

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 6, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to admit a Queen's Counsel (QC) from the United Kingdom to represent him in his final appeal in the RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd case should be filed at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur by the end of May.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, who confirmed the matter, said that if the application is not successful, then the former prime minister can appeal to the Federal Court.

“Meanwhile, the hearing of the main appeal will be fixed after the conclusion of the QC application. Defence will write to the court to inform it of suitable dates for the QC to attend the hearing of the main appeal by April 18.

“The defence is also seeking extension of time for filing of a petition of the main appeal by another two weeks. However, the court instructed them (defence) to file a formal application by April 11,” he said.

He told this to the media after virtual proceedings which were conducted before Federal Court deputy registrars Wan Fatimah Zahara Wan Yussof and Siti Hajar Mustaffa today.

On January 25, 2022, law firm Messrs Shafee & Co had submitted a six-page letter to the secretariat of Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat on Najib’s intention to appoint a QC to assist Najib in complex issues and legal questions in his SRC appeal at the apex court.

On December 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who led a three-member bench which included Justices Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, dismissed Najib’s appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

After the ruling, Najib then filed a notice of appeal to the Federal Court. — Bernama