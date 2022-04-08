Selangor scraps entertainment tax this year

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the exemption was given following views and feedback from the public, especially those in the industry on the imposition of entertainment tax which had become a concern recently. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 8 — The Selangor government has agreed to a one-year entertainment duty exemption for the entrance fees (tickets) for stage performances by local artistes effective January 1 to December 31, 2022.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the exemption was given following views and feedback from the public, especially those in the industry on the imposition of entertainment tax which had become a concern recently.

“However, the exemption will not apply to foreign artistes,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said for now, an entertainment tax would not be imposed on buskers. The entertainment duty exemption will also apply to live band performances (tickets) from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government had instructed the Selangor Land and Mines Office and the Selangor Forestry Department to regazette the Kuala Langat Utara forest reserve immediately.

“This area involves Kampung Orang Asli Busut Baru, covering an area of 42.05 hectares (ha), and the alignment of the Sungai Rasau Water Treatment Plant pipeline which covers an area of 8.58 ha,” he added. — Bernama