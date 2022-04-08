DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii questions Wan Fayhsal for stirring divisive racial sentiments instead of promoting unity

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal had been trying to position Perikatan Nasional as a protector of the Malay community but failed to protect the community from skyrocketing living costs, depressed take-home pay, and loss of employment, and other issues that threaten the economic security of the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Dr Kelvin Yii today accused Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal of stirring up racially divisive sentiments instead of promoting harmony among communities in Malaysia.

“It is really unbecoming and misguided (of him) to continue to play up divisive racial sentiments and frame our political sphere with outdated and narrow viewpoint of ‘racial protectionalism’ which will further divide us Malaysians.

“What is ironic is that while Wan Fayhsal claimed he disagrees with such divisive identity politics, but yet still chooses to play it up and promote disunity rather than take the brave step to find ways to mould a more mature and positive political culture to bring everyone together and formulate a shared purpose to build a better Malaysia.

“This is what he as the deputy minister of unity should have been doing in the first place, and as a youth leader he should be promoting new and constructive politics rather than affirming and reinforcing old politics of communal division,” the Bandar Kuching MP said in a statement.

He said Wan Fahsyal had been trying to position Perikatan Nasional as a protector of the Malay community but failed to protect the community from skyrocketing living costs, depressed take-home pay, and loss of employment, and other issues that threaten the economic security of the country.

He also accused the Bersatu youth chief for trying to drag down DAP and accusing them of protecting the Chinese community.

“DAP has always been a multiracial party that stands on the values of social justice, freedom, and economic solidarity for everyone, regardless of race and religion.

“Rather than trying to be an ethno-champion of any particular race, we are more focused on issues such as ensuring better jobs for all Malaysians, establishing a robust safety net to protect the common Malaysian and providing top quality social services in terms of healthcare and education that are accessible to all segments of society,” he said.

Wan Fahsyal was recently reported giving his thoughts on a neo-feudal, tribal politics, claiming Malays needed a “protector” by way of similar-minded identity politics because of their mentality and were not ready to embrace full-blown democracy.

He had also said the Chinese community also votes with a communal protector in mind, which they see DAP as being.