Seremban police find skeletal remains of five-year old girl in Taman Bukit Zamrud

Police carry the remains of a five-year-old girl found in a bush in Taman Bukit Zamrud in Negri Sembilan, April 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 7 — Police found human skeletal remains, believed to be that of a five-year-old girl, in a bush near the water tank in Taman Bukit Zamrud, here this morning.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Nanda Maarof said the 11 am discovery of the skull, molars and bone fragments were believed to be linked to three suspects who were detained in connection with the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body in a ravine at KM14 Jalan Bukit Putus on March 20.

He said the skeletal remains of the child were found scattered on the ground and covered with dry leaves about 10 metres from the original location of the search conducted on March 28 and were found after police took two of the suspects to the location.

“The discovery of the skeleton involved a child who was reported missing prior to this. We believe the bones belong to the victim. Nevertheless, we are still investigating via the forensic and pathological processes to confirm it.

“The victim may have died two to three months before the discovery. However, the body of the woman in the ravine has nothing to do with the child.

“It is believed that the girl and the woman have stayed with the suspects at one time,” he told reporters at the location of the incident here today.

In the meantime, Nanda was confident with the discovery of the child’s skeletal remains, the police would be able to simultaneously solve the woman’s body in the ravine case.

“We will submit the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor as soon as possible,” he said.

“The motives of the murders are still being investigated and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Prior to this, the media reported that the body of an unidentified woman was found face down at the KM14, Jalan Bukit Putus, by a man out jogging and taking photographs in the area.

Three individuals, namely two men, aged 41 and 44, and a woman, 18, all related, were remanded until April 11 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama