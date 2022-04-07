Putrajaya cops open investigation paper on assault case involving a woman

Putrajaya district police chief, ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz in a statement today said they received a report on March 27 lodged by a 29-year-old woman claiming that she was involved in a quarrel and scuffle with her ex-boyfriend who was married. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in connection with a quarrel and scuffle between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at Equestrian Park, Presint 5, here on March 26.

Putrajaya district police chief, ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz in a statement today said they have received a report on March 27 lodged by a 29-year-old woman claiming that she was involved in a quarrel and scuffle with her ex-boyfriend who was married.

“Further investigations are ongoing to take witness statements and to obtain a medical report to complete the investigation,” he said in a statement following a posting that went viral on social media alleging the police’s failure to take action over an assault case involving a woman.

In the incident that occurred at 11.40pm on March 26, due to a misunderstanding between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend, a fight broke out and the woman claimed that the man had assaulted her.

A Asmadi advised members of the public to refrain from making speculations that could interfere with the investigation. — Bernama