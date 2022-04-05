Kelantan police expect influx of two million vehicles in the state during Aidilfitri

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the estimate was based on the congestion that occurred in Kelantan before the start of Ramadan, adding that the police would station personnel at strategic locations throughout the state to ensure that traffic would be smooth during Aidilfitri. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PASIR PUTEH, April 5 — Around two million vehicles are expected to enter Kelantan during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said.

He said the estimate was based on the congestion that occurred in Kelantan before the start of Ramadan, adding that the police would station personnel at strategic locations throughout the state to ensure that traffic would be smooth during Aidilfitri.

“Many of them recently came home during the start of Ramadan to break fast together with relatives before returning back to work.

“We expect those working outstation to return before Syawal begins,” he told reporters after the presentation of duties by Pasir Puteh district deputy police chief DSP Endianshah Endal to new Pasir Puteh district police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria. — Bernama