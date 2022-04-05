CovidNow: Over 22,000 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

Children get their Covid-19 vaccination at a kindergarten in Parit, Perak February 28, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A total of 22,476 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia have completed the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,351,441 children in the same group or 38 per cent of their population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,862,983 individuals or 67.4 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,955,496 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccination and 23,231,190 or 98.8 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged betwee 12 and 17, a total of 2,854,727 individuals or 91.8 per cent have completed the vaccination and 2,949,995 individuals or 94.9 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 22,081 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,630 given as first dose, 8,155 as second dose and 11,296 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,016,063.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 28 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Perak and Selangor recording the highest number, at six deaths each, followed by Johor (five), Penang (four), Negeri Sembilan (three), Pahang (two) and one each in Kedah and Sarawak. — Bernama