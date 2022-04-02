What happened to Qmunity App? Sarawak DAP asks state govt

File photo of Chong Chieng Jen, speaking to reporters in Kuching March 10, 2019, said the amendments to the Federal Constitution require a two-thirds majority in Parliament to see it through. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 2 — Sarawak DAP today asked the state government to explain its Qmunity App which was launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the MySejahtera Covid-19 contact tracing app has already been widely used in the country.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he recalled that after a few months of its introduction, the app somehow faded into oblivion.

“The question that must be asked of the Sarawak government of the Qmunity App is how much has the government spent on the development and application of the Qmunity App,” he asked in a statement.

He also asked what will become of the data collected in the Qmunity App and who has access to such data.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, said as private companies are involved in the development of the Qmunity App, what assurance can the state government gives the Sarawakians that there will not be any privacy breach issue.

He alleged the state government is keeping Sarawakians in the dark on the Qmunity App issue.

He claimed there are a lot of other issues that the Sarawakians are kept in the dark such as the depletion of capital in Amanah Saham Sarawak, the procurement process of the hydrogen buses, the construction of the Baleh dam, the multi-billion acquisition of Bakun dam, the investments and return of Development Bank of Sarawak, the operation of LPG gas distribution rights and the proposed implementation of Autonomous Rail Transit.

“All these issues involve billions of Sarawakians’ public funds, but the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) seems to be dysfunctional and disinterested,” he said, suggesting that the PAC chairman must be held by an Opposition State Assemblyman.

Chong said credit must be given to the Parliament’s PAC chaired By DAP’s Ipoh Timor MP Wong Kah Who for summing the Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin and ministry officials to explain issues concerning MySejahtera apps.

He said when Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya in 2018, one of the key parliamentary reforms introduced was the appointment of an Opposition Member of Parliament to chair thePAC.

“With that, the Opposition MP can then set the agenda of the PAC, holding enquiries on any project or procurement of the government and summoning the ministers and secretaries-general of ministries to give an explanation before the PAC,” he said.