Ramadan in transition to endemic phase, PM advises to continue self-control

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reminded Malaysians not to be complacent and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) even though restrictions have been lifted since the country entered the transition to endemic phase starting yesterday,

He said compliance included wearing a face mask in public places which is still a requirement now.

“Even though we have given some relaxations, wearing of face mask in public places is still mandatory. Do not be complacent and continue practising self-control,” he said in a special speech in conjunction with Ramadan celebration tomorrow.

In wishing Muslims Ramadan Mubarak, Ismail Sabri said the transition to endemic phase would enable Muslims all over the country to return to normal life.

He was also grateful as the Ramadan two years ago was quiet due to Covid-19 pandemic and Muslims were unable to hold breaking fast and moreh while congregational tarawih and other prayers could not be performed due to stringent SOP.

“During Ramadan this year, Muslims can return to perform fardhu and tarawih prayers in congregation, as well as enliven the Ramadan ihya programme, subject to the ruling of the state religious authorities.

“We believe many wanted to return to their home villages to celebrate Ramadan as they could not do so in the last Ramadan,” he said.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said Ramadan is an opportunity to realise oneself, and to reap rewards with the practice of almsgiving.

He hoped the holy month would strengthen the spiritual aspect of the Malaysian Family and at the same time, Muslims should maintain a relationship not only with the Almighty Creator but also with fellow humans. — Bernama