Johor Umno’s Hasni says leaving own future to party, no attempt to return as MB

Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) with other party leaders including veteran leader Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (centre) and Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali at the party’s state liaison committee building in Jalan Yahya Awal in Johor Baru today. April 1, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he will not seek to return as mentri besar, and will instead leave it to the party’s leadership to decide his future.

“I will not take any steps to become the Johor mentri besar again,” he said, after chairing a special Johor Umno meeting at the party’s state chapter building here.

“However, I am prepared to serve in whatever capacity that Umno’s leadership decides for me.”

Hasni said he is agreeable with any posts or responsibilities offered by the party’s leadership.

“I am prepared to serve even as a senator or as a parliamentary candidate in the coming general election,” he added.

Also attending the meeting were Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and veteran party leader Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

The 63-year-old former Johor mentri besar was later seen celebrating his birthday with the party’s state leadership. His birthday was on March 27.

Today was the first time that Hasni has commented on his future after Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide win in the recent state election, which Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was instead appointed as mentri besar.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, has been previously rumoured to be elevated to a federal post.

Earlier, Hasni said Johor Umno has also agreed to include Onn Hafiz, who is merely Simpang Renggam Umno vice-chief, in the state chapter’s committee.

Traditionally, a mentri besar from Umno would be a state chapter chief, who would himself be a division chief.

Seniority in the party is usually determined by how long one has led a division, with other elected or government posts not counting towards this.