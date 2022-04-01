Endemic phase: Labuan Corp issues new operating hours for business premises

Local authority Labuan Corporation (LC) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for business premises’ operating hours effective today in line with the country’s transition to endemic phase. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, April 1 — Local authority, Labuan Corporation (LC) has set new operating hours for business premises effective today in line with the country’s transition into the endemic phase.

The new hours apply to the retail and services sector, pool, snooker, reflexology/traditional massage parlours, cybercafes, cinemas, public/private market premises and the weekend bazaar (Tamu Labuan Walk).

The new operating hours for the retail and services sector are fixed from 6am-12 midnight, while food premises (including Medan Selera Labuan) and food kiosks which are not permitted to sell alcoholic beverages are allowed to operate from 6am until 2am.

Business premises equipped with the “Rumah Awam” licence(subject to approval by the LC) are allowed to operate until 2am.

LC, in a brief statement, also clarified entertainment outlets such as nightclubs and karaoke outlets which have been given class A temporary licences to operate as a bistro (due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and which operate until midnight are allowed to submit applications to extend their operating hours to the Federal Territory of Labuan Licensing Board under the Excise Act 1976.

The operating hours for pool, snooker, reflexology/ traditional massage services, cybercafes and cinemas are now from 10am until 1am.

Meanwhile, the operating hours for public market is fixed from 6am until 6pm, while private markets are allowed to operate until midnight, night market (3pm-7pm) and weekend market (Tamu Labuan Walk and Pasar Tani) from 6am to 1pm.

Nightclubs in the country will remain shut after April 1 when Malaysia enters the transition to endemicity phase.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said nightclubs are still considered high-risk for Covid-19 transmission and will be the only type of premises that will remain in the “negative list” after April 1. — Bernama