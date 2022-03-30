Bukit Aman: Police to act against personnel who refuse to accept reports on domestic violence

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said he viewed seriously the claim by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) last Monday on police personnel refusing to receive reports on domestic violence. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise and will take stern action against its personnel who refused to accept reports on domestic violence.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said he viewed seriously the claim by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) last Monday on police personnel refusing to receive reports on domestic violence.

“Since the Domestic Violence Act 1994 came into force on June 1, 1996, PDRM has issued several instructions on the handling of investigations involving cases of domestic violence cases which are to be complied with at all levels.

“This includes disciplinary action against members who refuse to accept police reports on domestic violence,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said, the police had requested KPWKM for more information on the matter to facilitate investigation and action could be taken those involved. — Bernama