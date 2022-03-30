Bersih 2.0 says suing MoH, EC for restricting Covid-positive folk from voting at Johor polls

Voters line up to cast their ballot at the SK Ismail 1 polling station in Muar, Johor March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 today said that it will mount a legal challenge against the Health Ministry and Election Commission for restricting Covid-19 positive voters from participating in the democratic process as noted in the recently concluded Johor state election.

Following reports on Covid-19 positive voters being barred from voting, Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann stressed that no one could be refrained from casting their votes unless they were of unsound mind, yet to attain the voting age or serving a sentence of imprisonment.

He said it was of utmost importance for a declaration to be made by the court before the next General Election, adding that the restrictions imposed were against the rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“We view with great concern the direction from the Health Ministry to not to allow Covid-19 positive patients to participate in the Johor state elections.

“We have consistently said this is a fundamental right of Malaysians to vote in our election as guaranteed under our Federal Constitution.

“No other reasons, including being Covid-19 positive, is a reason for them to be stopped from participating,” he told a virtual press conference on the findings of Bersih 2.0’s Johor state election observation report here.

When asked further how soon the suit would be filed, Fann said legal representatives from Bersih 2.0 and aggrieved parties who were prevented from voting during the state election will take the necessary action in two weeks' time.

