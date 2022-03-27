Takiyuddin: Nenggiri Dam project in implementation stage

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the implementation of the project was not only for energy generation but also an initiative to reduce the incidence of floods that could occur if there was no dam. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, March 27 — The construction of a hydroelectric dam in Nenggiri, Gua Musang is currently in the implementation stage, says Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the implementation of the project was not only for energy generation but also an initiative to reduce the incidence of floods that could occur if there was no dam.

“The dam, which is expected to operate in 2026, will deliver 300 megawatts (MW) of power to the National Grid when completed, apart from being a source of water supply.

“In the near future, in about a month’s time, the groundbreaking ceremony will be held,” he told reporters after officiating the Keluarga Kota Bharu Launching Ceremony at Sekolah Maahad Muhammadi Lelaki in Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Commenting further, Takiyuddin also denied allegations from some quarters claiming that the government did not care about the interests of the Orang Asli following the construction of the dam.

He said all actions taken by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the government were based on the law and the issue of the government not caring about the welfare of the Orang Asli did not arise.

“The law says we cannot arbitrarily take the land of certain people without proper compensation, so compensation and consolation have been given including the construction of houses for those involved.

“We also hope that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and others are more responsible in throwing accusations at the government and TNB,” he said.

The media previously reported that the Nenggiri Dam construction project received protests from groups following allegations that it would erase the identity of the Orang Asli community and their relationship with the environment. — Bernama