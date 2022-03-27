PBDS weighing whether to contest GE15, says president

Bobby William (seated, 6th right) and PBDS new office bearers after the triennial delegates conference. — Watt Zacchaeus/Borneo Post pic

SIBU, March 27 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) will consider whether or not to contest in the 15th General Election.

Its president Bobby William said the party had identified several parliamentary constituencies where they had good support among the Dayak community.

“Yes, we will consider the matter whether to participate in it (GE15) or not. It will be determined later,” he told reporters after the party’s triennial delegates conference here today.

However, Bobby refused to disclose the constituencies.

“We will disclose when the time comes. We will deliberate whether to contest in GE15 after this,” he said.

On the conference, he said the party had achieved a resolution to create three deputy president posts with different portfolios for the 2022-2025 term.

Those appointed for the post and their portfolios were Major (Retired) Moses Ripai who will be in charge of integrity, discipline and welfare; Julius Enchana (youth and political strategy); and Kipli Ayom (finance, investment and resources).

“Other resolutions achieved included the use of the name Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak and relocation of PBDS headquarters from Sri Aman to Sibu.

“We also agree to work with any opposition party or coalition for the coming election,” he said.

He added they also wanted to urge the government to refine appointment procedure for ‘ketua kaum’ not to be based on political affiliation and to expedite native customary rights (NCR) land ownership to be included in Sarawak land code.

Meanwhile, Bobby won the party president post uncontested during the triennial delegates conference.

Others elected were Sai Malaka as secretary-general, Saini Kakong as treasurer, Andrew Bungie Ipang as information chief, Robert Saweng as youth chief and Susan George as women chief.

A total of 38 individuals have been appointed as PBDS supreme council members.

Also appointed were Mengga Mikui as its permanent chairman and Christopher Sawan as its legal advisor.

PBDS has a total of 978 members statewide at the moment. — Borneo Post