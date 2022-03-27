Anti-Party Hopping Bill needs further study, says PAS sec-gen

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks at a press conference in conjunction with PAS’ 67th Annual Assembly in Kuala Terengganu, November 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, March 27 — The Anti-Party Hopping Bill needs further study to prevent arising issues in the future, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said this is because the term “party hopping” itself is still unclear, including several issues that need further discussion.

“The issue here is whether Independent Members of Parliament or state assemblymen are considered party members? For example, if they want to join other parties, is that considered party hopping?,” he told reporters after the launching of the Keluarga Kota Bharu here today.

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said a similar law must also be implemented at the state level to ensure it is enforced against state assemblymen.

On the final day of the Dewan Rakyat’s recent meeting on March 24, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the House that the bill would be tabled at a special sitting on April 11.

Wan Junaidi said the prime minister had agreed to the special sitting and to extend it if one day is not enough to discuss the bill. — Bernama