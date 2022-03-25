Perak firm in not giving water to Penang, says MB

Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said based on studies, the distribution of raw water to other states would affect the agriculture and industrial sectors, as well as electricity generation in the state. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, March 25 ― Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government is firm in its stand to not supply raw water to other states, including Penang.

He said based on studies conducted by the Perak Water Board (LAP), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN), the distribution of raw water to other states would affect the agriculture and industrial sectors, as well as electricity generation in the state.

“For example, if raw water in Sungai Perak is also channelled to other states, it will cause the river water level to decrease and in turn will affect caged fish farming in Parit, Kampung Gajah and Teluk Intan.

“Besides that, Perak is expected to receive more new investments with the opening of factories, such as in Tanjung Malim and Bagan Serai. The more factories opened, the more water is needed, especially for rubber-based factories.

“So, I’m sorry. It is not that I do not sympathise (with other states on water issues) but we have to provide adequate water supply for the people of Perak,” he added.

He told this at a press conference after the state-level 215th Police Day celebration at the North Brigade compound of the General Operations Force which was also attended by Perak Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

Last Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the federal government hoped the issue of water supply in Penang, Kedah and Perak could be resolved amicably as studies showed that states in the northern peninsula would experience water shortage by 2050.

He said based on the National Water Resource Study 2010-2050 (Zaaba Consultancy 2008), the northern areas of Peninsular Malaysia encompassing Kedah, Perlis and Penang could be facing acute water supply shortage by 2050.

Last March 3, Saarani was reported to have said that Perak could not afford to supply raw water from Sungai Perak as proposed under the Sungai Perak Raw Water Distribution Scheme (SPRWTS) to Penang, because studies showed that water usage for the state itself was not enough.

He said the matter had been informed to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. ― Bernama