In Dewan Negara, communications minister says four new undersea cables to meet country’s network needs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Four new undersea cables are currently under construction to help meet the network needs in Malaysia, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the four cables are the Bay to Bay Express (BtoBE) Cable System by Facebook in collaboration with Time Dotcom Berhad as a landing partner in Cherating in the first quarter of 2023.

“The second is the MIST Cable System by NTT in collaboration with Arus Restu Sdn Bhd as the landing partner in Morib which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

“The third is the IAX Cable System in Morib, expected to be completed by the end of 2022, and the fourth is the BaSICS Cable System by PP Telecommunication Sdn Bhd in Kuching with the expectation of completion by the end of 2022,” he said.

Annuar was replying to a question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew. — Bernama