MRT Corp: Graft probe linked to RM650m MRT project not related to company, employees

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today clarified that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into allegations of corruption involving two engineering firms involved in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Project was not related to the company or its employees.

MRT Corp, in a statement today said that it was, however, ready to fully cooperate with the authorities over the investigation of the case if requested.

The company also reminded business partners, contractors and sub-contractors that it would not tolerate any form of corruption in its project ecosystem.

“Appropriate action, such as contract termination and/or blacklisting, will be taken against any company found to be involved in corruption,” the statement read.

It was reported yesterday that three directors and two former directors of engineering companies were detained by the MACC to assist in the investigation of corruption cases related to the MRT project worth more than RM650 million. — Bernama