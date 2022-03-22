Dewan Rakyat approves Supplementary Supply Bill

Members of Parliament are pictured in Dewan Rakyat as the 2021 Supply Bill for the Prime Minister's Department is approved at committee stage through bloc voting November 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022 to apply for the extra allocation of RM8.4 billion for additional expenditure in 2021.

The bill, which was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, was approved after the third reading and received a majority of voice support from members of parliament.

The request for additional allocation was made to transfer surplus funds from the Consolidated Revenue Account 2021 to the Development Fund amounting to RM2.235 billion, with RM64.26 million for development expenditure for 2021.

A sum of RM6.18 billion will be channelled to ministries and agencies that have been approved to spend more than allocated in order to finance matters that had been committed in 2021.

The ministries involved in the extra allocation are the Ministry of Finance with RM7.81 billion, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (RM539.6 million) as well as the Election Commission (RM67.7 million).

The Dewan Rakyat will continue tomorrow. — Bernama