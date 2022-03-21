Deputy premier: No need for EnterSarawak, e-health declaration form for travellers starting April 1

Sarawak’s Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said travellers also no longer need to fill in the E-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) as they are only required to download the MySejahtera app and answer the relevant questions. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, March 21 — Sarawak’s Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today announced that foreign travellers will no longer be required to apply for EnterSarawak when the state reopens its borders on April 1.

He said travellers also no longer need to fill in the E-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) as they are only required to download the MySejahtera app and answer the relevant questions.

He also clarified that they are no longer required to apply for “My Travel Pass” upon their arrival in the state.

“However, they only need to download and fill in the Pre-Departure Form through the Travellers icon in MySejahtera app,” Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said in a statement this evening.

He said more details and updates on the reopening of the borders will be provided by the state national security council later.

He said in the transition towards endemicity, the country will gradually lift up restrictions that were put in place to help curb the Covid-19 transmission, as well as opening up international borders to allow tourism and businesses to resume.

“The government will take all necessary precautions and plan for the most practical standard operating procedures (SOPs) and reasonable timeline, in order to ensure that we are able to move towards endemicity safely.

“However, we need everyone to play their roles in ensuring this success,” Uggah said.

He said vaccination has been proven to be effective to protect against severe illness and deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

“Though vaccination is not 100 per cent protective against the infection of Covid-19, it is scientifically proven to reduce the severity and mortality from the disease,” he said.

On the SOPs for the upcoming festivals, he said the Majlis Islam Sarawak (MIS) and the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will released separate SOPs for religious activities and programmes.

He added that the state Ministry of Public Health, Local Government and Housing will release the SOPs for the Ramadan and Gawai bazaars.