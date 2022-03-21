Armed Forces, Telekom Malaysia develop integrated digital telephony system to replace existing system

The MAF headquarters said in a statement today that the integrated communication system, which was developed in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia, would replace 153 existing echanges that are obsolete and not economical to be repaired. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The project to replace the existing Defence Ministry and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) telephone exchange system with the new Integrated Digital Telephony System (STDB) was launched today, with its development to be carried out in stages.

The MAF headquarters said in a statement today that the integrated communication system, which was developed in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia (TM), would replace 153 existing echanges that are obsolete and not economical to be repaired.

According to the statement, the MAF’s STDB was among its achievements in terms of cyber and electromagnetic domain that has been developed by the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division since June 30 last year.

“The development covers aspects of restructuring the numbering system, rental, call charges, software licences, equipment maintenance, support services and training for users.

“The system also comes together with the Secured Communication Application, namely the Own Unified Restricted Application (OurApp) that was developed by MAF and TM,” it said. — Bernama