Workers’ unions want minimum wage implementation date to be gazetted

Ringgit notes are seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) wants the Human Resources Ministry to immediately gazette the date of the RM1,500 minimum wage implementation that takes effect on May 1.

Its president Datuk Mohamed Shafie BP Mammal, in a statement today, said this was necessary so that employers will abide by the government’s decision announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

“UNI-MLC welcomes the latest announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday, but please ensure the announcement does not end up just being an announcement. There have been situations before whereby announcements on implementation and actual enforcement differed due to various factors.

“UNI-MLC does not want the same situation to recur and does not want the government to bow to pressure from any party, in turn postponing the implementation and enforcement date (of the minimum wage),” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced that the government has increased the minimum wage to RM1,500 per month and it will be implemented nationwide for certain companies effective May 1.

The prime minister said the new minimum wage would initially apply to big companies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Meanwhile, Railway Workers Union of Malaysia (KPPKTMB) president Abdul Razak Md Hassan, when contacted by Bernama, said with the announcement, the government now needs to control prices of essential goods to prevent price hikes.

He said the decision has brought about much relief to low-income workers, especially with the current high cost of living, adding that there would be little point in raising the minimum wage if prices of goods continue to rise.

Union of Pos Malaysia Berhad Uniformed Staff Peninsular Malaysia (UPUS) president Ismail Ali said the much-awaited announcement was long overdue as many companies were reluctant to hold collective agreement discussions.

Ismail said workers who have also not seen changes to their collective agreements can now heave a sigh of relief.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today said that the detailed mechanism and implementation of the RM1,500 minimum wage will be announced soon.

The minimum wage was last revised on February 1, 2020, when it was increased by RM100 from RM1,100 to RM1, 200 during the tabling of Budget 2020. — Bernama