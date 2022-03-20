Report: Newly independent MP Khairuddin insists won’t join Umno after exiting PAS

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who recently turned independent after his departure from PAS, is adamant that he will never join Umno.

He claimed to have been approached by many people from other political parties following his exit from the Islamist party but said he will remain steadfast to the Islamic principles he champions, Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

He also said many in his former party had attempted to persuade him to return to their fold.

“Yes, many came, from other parties not as an invitation to join them but to give support as MPs alike. Some also offered all sorts of things but that is actually normal, no need to assume much because most importantly I want to invite everyone and the party to work together for the good of the people,” he was quoted as saying by the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia.

On March 14, Mohd Khairuddin — who was recently sacked as PAS Syura Ulama Council secretary — handed in his resignation letter to the Islamist party secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in Parliament.

Mohd Khairuddin said he harboured no ill-feelings towards PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang when asked, and that he left it to the general public if they still wanted to label him a turncoat.

“My speech before this on the cooperation with Perikatan Nasional which was not discussed in the PAS Syura Ulama Council is the first and last, I will not elaborate,” he was quoted saying.

In a televised interview on March 16, Mohd Khairuddin accused PAS of violating its own constitution when it cemented the alliance with PN, further claiming Abdul Hadi only discussed the matter with “two or three” people before signing the pact.

On January 14, Khairuddin was dropped as a member of PAS’ central working committee less than two months after being appointed to the post.

Abdul Hadi said the decision to dismiss the 48-year-old was made in a party meeting held at its headquarters but did not elaborate on the reason for his removal.