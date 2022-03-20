Covid-19 Malaysia: The scenes that touched Malay Mail’s photographers, Part 3

Personnel from the Institute for Medical Research transporting a test sample which was later found to be positive. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Two years ago, Malaysia went into its first lockdown. Since that first time, there have been a few more.

Our photographers took pictures of what was happening during the various lockdowns, reopenings and everything in between.

But which were the pictures that touched them the most? The scenes that stood out for them.

Here Hari Anggara (with the help of reporter Kenneth Tee) tells us why these three pictures moved him the most:

And so it starts

When I took this picture on February 26, 2020, I had no idea that the country would go into a lockdown less than three weeks later.

This picture of personnel from the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) shows them transporting a test sample... only after talking to them, I found out it was a positive Covid-19 test sample.

I kept asking myself whether Covid-19 had indeed arrived on our shores. What will happen to Malaysia?

The next thing on my mind was, will I get infected?

Health personnel conducting Covid-19 screening on migrant workers at their residence in Pulau Indah, Klang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Testing, testing... over and over

When I took this picture, I felt touched by the dedication of these medical frontliners. Seeing health personnel conducting Covid-19 screening on migrant workers at their residence in Pulau Indah, Klang.

Their dedicated action is commendable despite the risk of infection.

This picture was taken on December 10, 2020.

Malaysians waiting to get into the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Putra World Trade Centre. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Light at the end of the tunnel

When I took this picture on May 29, 2021, I felt hopeful. Hopeful because Malaysians were taking the pandemic seriously as noted by the encouraging turnout for vaccinations at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Some of those who showed up looked anxious but yet their eyes were filled with anticipation as finally there was some sort of light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against Covid-19.