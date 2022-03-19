Guan Eng: DAP never abandoned principles to attract Malay votes

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng stressed the importance of being ‘Malaysian-centric and Malaysian first’, and that focusing on a single ethnic group would be a violation of the party's struggle for a ‘Malaysian Malaysia’. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Facing criticism both ways that the party is too “chinese-centric” and are shedding its principles to attract Malay voters, DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng said that the party has never wavered from its stance.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Lim denied that the party had gone out of its way to appease Malay voters and said that there is no evidence to support this.

“What principles have we abandoned? If you say that because we introduce Malay or Indian candidates, then I don't agree. I don’t think we have appeased (Malay voters). As I said, you must always work on the basic principles first. We don’t appease anyone,” he was quoted saying.

Lim said that the focus should be on the growth of DAP, and how to attract people to join the struggle of its principles against undemocratic practices.

“If they happen to be non-Chinese, why not? If they are able to deliver, why not?” he asked.

He stressed the importance of being “Malaysian-centric and Malaysian first”, and that focusing on a single ethnic group would be a violation of DAP's struggle for a “Malaysian Malaysia”.

“You cannot limit yourself to just a single core. If you do that, then I think you end up being very narrow-minded, very extremist, and on the margins.

“Elections are never won on the extreme, they are always won on the centre,” Lim said.

On allegations that Malays who join DAP rise up the ranks faster ahead of others, Lim pointed to the often-raised criticism that the party does not have enough Malay leaders.

“On one hand, you say they rise faster, but on the other hand, you say you only got one or two Malay leaders ― so, you must find the balance. At the end of the day, we have to let the members decide,” he said.

Young Malay DAP leaders who have emerged in recent years include elected state assemblymen Zairil Khir Johari (Tanjung Bungah), Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Seri Delima), Jamaliah Jamaluddin (Bandar Utama), Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh), and Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof (Dusun Tua).

Only one of the party's 42 MPs is Malay ― Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah.

On his 18-year-long stint as secretary-general and wish for the new party secretary-general, Lim said that the party will continue its collective leadership practice.

“What is more important is that the leadership should be able to bind everyone together to make sure that they find a common cause in the party, that you have common goals, and that they feel a sense of belonging,” he said.