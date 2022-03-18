Population density among causes of Selangor’s high divorce rate, says state exco

Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said apart from that, other causes included the husband’s unstable economic status resulted in the failure to provide maintenance. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, March 18 — Migration, high population density and the challenging environment in the Klang Valley are among the factors identified as the causes behind the high divorce rate in Selangor.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said apart from that, other causes included the husband’s unstable economic status resulted in the failure to provide maintenance.

He said another factor was the failure to make religion a way of life in managing a household.

According to him, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department recorded a total of 6,299 divorce cases last year, with Petaling district reporting the highest number of cases at 1,668, followed by Hulu Langat (1,303), Gombak (960) and Klang (878).

Mohd Zawawi said this in his reply to a question from Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (PH-Meru) on the causes of the very high divorce rate in Selangor at the Selangor State Assembly sitting here today.

He also replied to a supplementary question from Mohd Fakhrulrazi on the effects of divorce, especially on couples with children and what is the effort of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to protect the group.

“The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), through mosques, conducts mediation activities or counselling sessions to individuals involved in divorce so that the welfare of the children is always given attention, especially in terms of maintenance, education and psychological aspect,” he said. — Bernama