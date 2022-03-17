Guan Eng says Rafizi's target is Anwar, suggests for him to contest for PKR’s top spot instead

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at the Taman Pelangi hawker centre in Johor February 27, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Rafizi Ramli should contest for the top post against PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the incoming party elections instead of aiming for the number two spot, DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Bagan MP said this when asked to respond to Rafizi's scathing remarks about Pakatan Harapan, which he claimed was contemplating a pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the next general election.

However, Lim told MalaysiaKini in an exclusive interview that Rafizi’s remark was directed at Anwar.

“I even issued a statement before his (Rafizi's) statement came out — saying no PN. I think this one is basically directed at Anwar because he mentions not just Harapan but PKR (as well). So, from there, it is clear that if there are any negotiations, they will talk to Anwar.

“They will not (talk) with us. If necessary, you ask us (Lim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu) to come in (for the discussion) but basically, Anwar will be the key person to talk to,”

“So, his (Rafizi's) target is Anwar. I think that since this is for his campaign purposes for deputy president, I don't want to get involved. Perhaps, instead of contesting for deputy president, he should contest for the president’s post straight,” he told reporters from MalaysiaKini.

Lim said that he is only saying this to set the record straight, repeating that he does not want to get in between Anwar and Rafizi.

Speaking also on behalf of Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Lim added that he felt that Rafizi had got his facts wrong, explaining that PH leaders have not held any talks with PN for a potential electoral pact.

“As far as top leaders are concerned, no discussion. By that, I mean myself and Mat Sabu — no discussion. Second-level leaders talk to everyone. At Parliament, you talk to everyone,” he said.

When questioned if Anwar would be interested in working with PN, Lim said that he would let Anwar answer the question himself.

“As far as DAP is concerned, as I said just now, we did not have discussions with PN. As far as during or before the Johor election at the top level, Mat Sabu and I never met (PN chairperson) Muhyiddin (Yassin). I don't think Anwar met Muhyiddin.

“But after (the) election, whether they (Anwar and Muhyiddin) met in Parliament and talked, that you have to ask Anwar,” he added.

Lim also commented on DAP lawmaker Ong Kian Ming’s proposal for PH to adopt a flexible approach, to which he said that he was looking at it from an academic perspective in terms of dispersion and the spread of votes cast in the Johor election.

“Ong is looking at it from an academic point of view to see how you can maximise your chances, but this is a political question. You can be flexible, but you cannot compromise your principles,” Lim added.

Two days ago, Rafizi announced that he would be returning to the political scene by contesting for PKR’s number two spot.

He also said that his supporters have urged him to return to the political fold, and has pledged to help PKR and PH bring back supporters.

Rafizi, a close confidante and former adviser to Anwar, formally announced his withdrawal from active politics in 2019.

His Pandan seat was contested by Anwar’s wife and then PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in the 2018 general election.

PKR will be holding an internal election in April to decide the party’s leadership from 2022 to 2025. Its national congress is slated to take place from June 10 to 12.

Nominations for the party polls will be open from March 11 to 19 and PKR will hold online voting for the first time.