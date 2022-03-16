Selangor govt has no plan to dissolve state assembly, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks at the state assembly, at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah building in Shah Alam March 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 16 — The Selangor government does not intend to dissolve its State Legislative Assembly if the 15th General Election (GE15) is held anytime soon, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Following talks I’ve had with several other Pakatan Harapan (PH) Mentri Besar, we unanimously feel that it is better and more effective if this administration completes its full term, namely between April and May next year.

“However, the matter still depends on the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Smart Road Asset Management System at Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah today.

Amiruddin, who is also Selangor PH chairman, said this was because the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic had caused many of the state government’s plans and projects requiring a longer time to be completed.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state would only dissolve its legislative assembly at the end of its term next year and that the matter had been discussed during the recent Meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

The GE14 in 2018 resulted in Negri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor being ruled by PH while PAS formed the governments in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Also yesterday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang issued a statement saying that the Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu legislative assemblies will not be dissolved until their terms expired. — Bernama