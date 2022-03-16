Finance Ministry: RON97 hits RM4 per litre from tomorrow; RON95 and diesel unchanged

The Finance Ministry said the retail price of RON97 will increase from RM3.75 to RM4 per litre while RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The retail price of RON97 petrol continues to rise and will increase by 25 sen per litre tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the retail price for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the same period of March 17 to 23.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 will increase from RM3.75 to RM4 per litre while RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the trends of crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people.