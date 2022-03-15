Special committee on firefighter Adib’s death wants public to come forward with evidence, information, says minister

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaking to reporters at Kuching Court Complex January 9, 2022. — Borneo Post pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Special Committee tasked to look into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has decided to seek cooperation from the public who may have any information or photographic evidence or videos of the November 27, 2018 incident.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said those who do not have the opportunity to come forward to provide information can contact the secretariat at the Legal Affairs Division.

Members of the public can contact Yusof Ali at 03-88851920 or email [email protected], or Sanjeetha Nair at 03-88851209 or email [email protected], he said.

Wan Junaidi, who is also chairman of the committee, also said that the committee has received an interim report from the Special Technical Committee on the fireman’s death.

“This interim report is based on existing information as well as the actions taken by members of the Technical Committee in obtaining further facts related to this case,” he said.

According to Wan Junaidi, the fact-finding process has been carried out intensively since last January with the cooperation of the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This process is important to ensure that the reports produced can be translated in a transparent and fair manner,” he said.

The interim report, which was completed within three months from the date of the establishment of the Special Technical Committee, was presented by the Secretary of the Special Technical Committee, Associate Professor Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy. — Bernama