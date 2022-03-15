Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan state assemblies will not be dissolved, says Hadi

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during the 67th PAS Muktamar, November 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 15 — The Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu legislative assemblies will not be dissolved until their terms expire, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

All three states are currently under PAS rule.

Abdul Hadi, in a Facebook post, said this was the stand of the party so that focus can be given to the stability and well-being of the people.

“PAS has been following political developments and focus needs to be given to health and economic recovery efforts of the country, which soon will be entering the (transition to) endemic phase,” he said in the post. — Bernama