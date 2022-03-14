Johor police: Youth held over brawl in car park

Police arrested an 18-year-old youth to assist in the investigation into a drunken brawl at a car park in Taman Nusa Bestari in Johor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Police arrested an 18-year-old youth to assist in the investigation into a drunken brawl at a car park in Taman Nusa Bestari, Iskandar Puteri, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, said the youth was arrested at the scene of the fight, at about 12.30am.

“He suffered injuries to the head, back of the body, left and right elbows and knees and also in the face,” he said in a statement today.

He said the youth was remanded until Wednesday, and the case was being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Dzulkhairi said further investigation found that the cause of the incident was due to a misunderstanding and verbal quarrel between the youth and several unknown men, while drinking alcohol at a restaurant in Taman Nusa Bestari.

According to him, further investigations are underway to identify about 10 individuals who are still at large.

A 26-second-long video clip has been making the rounds on Facebook, showing a group of men involved in a brawl. — Bernama