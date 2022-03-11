Penang making preparations for Malaysia’s border reopening, says CM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently announced that Malaysia will allow foreigners and tourists to enter the country from April 1. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, March 11 — Various sectors in Penang are making thorough preparations to ensure a smooth entry of foreign tourists into the state by the time Malaysia reopens its borders from April 1.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state has three weeks to do the necessary preparations at the land and sea entry points before the international borders reopen fully.

“The state government welcomes the decision to open the country’s border as we need international tourists in Penang to help boost the economy and the State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee had implemented various initiatives over the past two months to welcome foreign tourists to the state,” he told press conference here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently announced that Malaysia will allow foreigners and tourists to enter the country from April 1.

He said this was in line with the plan on entering the Transition to Endemic Phase as well as announcements to revive the overall national economy especially the tourism industry which had been hit by the pandemic. — Bernama