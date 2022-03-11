MACC remands two more individuals for five days in RM29m corruption case involving shipping company

An MACC source said both suspects were believed to have received bribes amounting to about RM29 million between 2019 and 2021 as gratification to assist a company to obtain work to provide shipping services. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 ― Two more individuals were remanded for five days from today until March 15 to assist in the corruption case involving a shipping company, said a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source.

He said the suspects comprising an assistant operations manager and a former contract division manager of a shipping company were detained at about 4.30pm yesterday when they were present to give their statements.

An MACC source said both suspects were believed to have received bribes amounting to about RM29 million between 2019 and 2021 as gratification to assist a company to obtain work to provide shipping services.

He said the activities were believed to have been carried out with another suspect, 34, the shipping company’s planning division head who was remanded for six days on March 8.

Investigations on them were conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim against the two suspects, aged 54 and 47 respectively after MACC prosecution officer Siti Zaharah Alias submitted the applications at the Magistrate Court in Putrajaya this morning. ― Bernama