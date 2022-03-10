Temporary Visitor Work Pass: Datuk among five charged with 81 counts of money laundering involving millions

Five individuals were charged in two Sessions Courts today with 81 counts of money laundering involving millions of ringgit in connection with a syndicate issuing the Temporary Visitor Work Pass. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Five individuals including a man with the Datuk title and a married couple were charged in two Sessions Courts here today with 81 counts of money laundering involving millions of ringgit in connection with a syndicate issuing the Temporary Visitor Work Pass (PLKS).

Businessman Datuk Ab Aziz Abdullah, 44; his sister Anita Abdullah, 47; Anita’s husband Muhammad Semail, 43; Abu Yazid Mohd, 38; and Mohd Hariza Mohd Yusof, 34; all pleaded not guilty to the charges read out before Judges Suzana Hussin and Azura Alwi.

In the court of Judge Suzana, Ab Aziz, as director of Sepakat Hidayah Sdn Bhd, was charged with 41 counts of money laundering totalling RM8.98 million, including owning cash in bank accounts like Tabung Haji and Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) of his five sons and using the company’s money to buy several luxury cars, including Mercedes Benz GLA 43, GMC Yukon XL, Toyota Vellfire and Range Rover Sport.

He is also charged with owning condominiums and apartments in Jalan Bukit Setiwangsa and Setapak, apart from buying office space in Taman Melawati, which are proceeds from illegal activities.

All the offences were allegedly committed at several locations, including at Lembaga Tabung Haji, Jalan Tun Razak; Sepakat Hidayah Sdn Bhd’s office in Taman Melawati; and Taman Ukay Perdana; Setapak between February 13, 2015 and April 6, 2021.

Anita was slapped with 15 charges of owning cash and using several cheques to buy several condominium units and shop lots in Taman Melati and Taman Melawati here, all being proceeds from illegal activities totalling RM5.06 million.

The offences were allegedly committed at Public Islamic Berhad in Taman Melawati, Permodalan Nasional Berhad in Jalan Tun Razak and Lembaga Tabung Haji in Jalan Tun Razak here between May 1, 2015 and April 6, 2021.

Abu Yazid is facing three charges of having a fixed deposit of RM22,568.50 at Public Islamic Bank Berhad and acquiring two luxury cars — Range Rover and Mercedes Benz — through payments made in cash and by cheque totalling RM319,347,35 which are proceeds from illegal activities.

The offences are said to have been committed at Public Bank Berhad Sentul Branch and two premises in Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tun Razak between March 5, 2019 and July 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, in front of Judge Azura, Mohd Hariza was charged with nine counts of possessing RM1.37 million in several bank accounts and using RM111,500 through a CIMB Bank Berhad banker’s cheque and a Public Bank Berhad cheque totalling RM79,997.33 as part payment for the purchase of a Toyota Velfire, which are proceeds of illegal activities. — Bernama