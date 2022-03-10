MCMC: Jendela Map mobile app to help provide accurate location, coverage

MCMC chief technology and innovation officer Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid said the Jendela Map on web launched in July last year was aimed at providing the opportunity for users to give feedback or complaints which would be channelled to the telco in question. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The National Digital Network (Jendela) Map mobile application (app) which is available on Android and Apple Store since February this year is an improvement from the web version to help provide telecommunications companies (telco) with a more accurate users’ location in identifying the coverage.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief technology and innovation officer Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid said the Jendela Map on web launched in July last year was aimed at providing the opportunity for users to give feedback or complaints which would be channelled to the telco in question.

He said there is the need for Jendela Map as there was no central and independent information system to guide and inform service providers and citizens on the telecommunication services and coverage available around them.

“To-date, Jendela Map, which facilitates service providers to take actions, has received more than 28,000 feedback including new requests from the public, of which over 13,000 feedback and new requests have been acted upon by the service providers,” he said during a media briefing on Jendela Map Mobile App today.

He also noted that the Jendela Map on mobile apps which went live on February 25, apart from having the features available on the web version, would also offer the additional advantage of providing a more seamless usability.

Elaborating, he said the main features available on the apps included submitting feedback to improve current service coverage at users’ areas, to check coverage, feedback map to view feedback from others near the users’ locations, and to get more information about the Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in all areas as well as point of interest.

As for the mobile app usage, he noted that as at March 4 this year, the apps saw 142 installations via Google and another 103 via Apple Store with a total access statistics of 418 sessions. — Bernama