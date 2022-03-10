Johor polls: Health Ministry issued 42 compounds for SOP violations, including five to Najib, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media after visiting the Bukit Gambir Health Clinic in Tangkak, Johor, March 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

TANGKAK, March 10 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued 42 compound notices for the violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Johor state election campaigning period to date, including five to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Of the total, 13 compounds had been settled totalling RM13,000.

“Although 42 compounds were issued, so far the compliance has been good. I hope it will be maintained until polling day because the important thing is we want the people of Johor to come out and vote and feel safe to do so,” he said after visiting the Bukit Gambir Health Clinic here today.

Khairy also urged all the candidates to continue complying with the SOP, especially in terms of physical distancing during their visits and ceramah sessions.

“It is difficult to maintain a physical distancing of one-metre now. That’s why I’ve asked my enforcement officers to use their discretion,” he said.

He said the MOH had issued five compounds to Najib for flouting the SOP but, so far, only one had been successfully handed over on March 8. — Bernama