How did the govt approve Lynas PDF plan before local authority studies were completed, Fuziah questions Putrajaya

— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh has questioned the Housing and Local Government Ministry over the approval of Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (Lynas) rare earth permanent disposal facility (PDF) in Gebeng, before local government research has been completed.

Fuziah said it did not make sense how the government had approved this under the 12th Malaysia Plan when the research done on land use in relation to the PDF would only be completed tomorrow.

“I had asked whether the PDF was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan, and the answer I received was that through a meeting dated June 24, 2021, it had approved the PDF location and also given permission to proceed with planning through plan amendment made by the Kuantan City Council (MBK) on January 12, 2022.

“(But) what was published on the MBK website is a special study conducted on the Gebeng district regarding land use for the PDF started on September 13, 2021 and ends on March 11, 2022.

“This means that the study will only end tomorrow and it has yet to be published to the public, but the minister has already given me a reply (March 8) that it has been approved,” Fuziah told the Dewan Rakyat during her debate on the King’s speech.

She also mentioned the Pahang chapter of the 12th Malaysia Plan had previously said that the approval of the PDF need not be referred to the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC) after taking into account the need and suitability of the land plot.

“It can’t be that the Malaysia Plan is not aware of what the Pahang Plan has minuted in its meeting minutes.

“The Town and Country Planning Act 1976 says, without prejudice, it shall be the duty of every federal government and state government or agency to seek advice from the council (NPPC) should there be any major construction including toxic waste disposal sites which the PDF location falls under this category.

“Which means it needs the approval of the Malaysia Plan, but the Pahang chapter says it need not be referred to the Malaysia Plan while the minister said it has been approved, when the study will only be completed tomorrow,” she said.

In January, a group of environmental activists were among concerned public who expressed their concerns over the PDF’s construction.

The environmental activists had also filed an appeal against the approval of the PDF project within the Gebeng Industrial Estate in Kuantan, Pahang.

This came after the Department of Environment (DoE) approved an application by a purportedly royalty-linked firm to construct the PDF for Lynas’ radioactive water leach purification (WLP) residue on December 28 last year.

The environmental activists cited grounds of appeal whereby the PDF project did not seek advice from the NPPC, and therefore, violated Section 20(B) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.